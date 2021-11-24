 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 55, Triad 48
Box: Granite City 55, Triad 48

1234Final
Triad000048
Granite City000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad0-20-048/24104/52
Granite City2-00-0109/5494/47
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mcgrady Noyes (#13, 6-5, Jr.)126-1000-43
Ayden Hitt (#11, 5-10, Jr.)101-32-62-22
Gabe Giacoletto (#10, 5-11, Sr.)84-70-30-12
Donny Becker (#22, 6-1, So.)71-21-22-42
Drew WInslow (#1, 6-4, Fr.)52-40-11-33
Jake Stewart (#2, 6-4, Jr.)42-20-20-11
Lane Mahnesmith (#50, 6-7, So.)21-2000
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
