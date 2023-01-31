Box: Granite City 56, Waterloo 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|6-19
|0-7
|1108/44
|1321/53
|Granite City
|13-11
|0-0
|1126/45
|1106/44
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alvin Valentine (#4, 6-1, G/F, Jr.)
|14
|1-3
|4-7
|0
|0
|Trevon Bond (#5, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|14
|0-3
|4-7
|2-4
|0
|Mario Brown (#14, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|12
|4-8
|0-1
|4-5
|0
|Milton Dowell (#1, 5-11, PG, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-5
|0
|0
|Jayden Moore (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ivan Gaston (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0