 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Granite City 56, Waterloo 46

  • 0
1234Final
Waterloo000046
Granite City000056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo6-190-71108/441321/53
Granite City13-110-01126/451106/44

People are also reading…

Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alvin Valentine (#4, 6-1, G/F, Jr.)141-34-700
Trevon Bond (#5, 5-10, PG, Jr.)140-34-72-40
Mario Brown (#14, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)124-80-14-50
Milton Dowell (#1, 5-11, PG, Jr.)102-52-500
Jayden Moore (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)41-302-20
Ivan Gaston (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)20-20-22-20
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News