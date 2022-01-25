Box: Granite City 63, Belleville East 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|14-9
|4-3
|1397/61
|1150/50
|Granite City
|12-10
|0-0
|1108/48
|1144/50
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)
|22
|7-10
|2-5
|2-2
|0
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|15
|5-11
|0-5
|5-8
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Rico Lee (#25, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.