Box: Granite City 63, Belleville East 62

1234Final
Belleville East000062
Granite City000063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East14-94-31397/611150/50
Granite City12-100-01108/481144/50

Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)227-102-52-20
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)155-110-55-80
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)147-8000
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)42-3000
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)301-300
Rico Lee (#25, 6-1, Jr.)21-1000
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)21-2000
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
