Box: Granite City 73, Madison, Illinois 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|9
|10
|19
|22
|60
|Granite City
|19
|23
|14
|17
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|0-3
|0-0
|150/50
|189/63
|Granite City
|2-1
|0-0
|173/58
|164/55
|Madison, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Pepper (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|15
|2-6
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|14
|5-5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Victor McGill (#24, 5-9, Fr.)
|12
|4-6
|0
|4-4
|0
|Maurlon Baker (6-3, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|0
|3-6
|0
|Damon Smith (#4, 6-3, Jr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-3, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|Brian Hines (#25, 6-6, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0