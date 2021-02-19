 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 73, Madison, Illinois 60
1234Final
Madison, Illinois910192260
Granite City1923141773
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois0-30-0150/50189/63
Granite City2-10-0173/58164/55
Madison, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marcus Pepper (#1, 5-10, Sr.)152-63-42-60
Mark Yarborough (#3, 6-0, Jr.)145-51-31-30
Victor McGill (#24, 5-9, Fr.)124-604-40
Maurlon Baker (6-3, Sr.)114-603-60
Damon Smith (#4, 6-3, Jr.)102-42-400
Marc-Kell Campbell (#2, 6-3, Jr.)93-61-300
Brian Hines (#25, 6-6, Sr.)21-3000
