Box: Granite City 80, Alton 51

  • 0
1234Final
Alton000051
Granite City000080
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton4-181-7935/421208/55
Granite City14-110-01311/601307/59

Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marc-Kell Campbell (6-4, SG, Sr.)284-75-75-60
Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)204-53-53-60
Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)114-81-100
Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)105-6000
Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)84-80-200
Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)301-400
