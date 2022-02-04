Box: Granite City 80, Alton 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|4-18
|1-7
|935/42
|1208/55
|Granite City
|14-11
|0-0
|1311/60
|1307/59
People are also reading…
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marc-Kell Campbell (6-4, SG, Sr.)
|28
|4-7
|5-7
|5-6
|0
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|20
|4-5
|3-5
|3-6
|0
|Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-1
|0
|0
|Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-2
|0
|0
|Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0