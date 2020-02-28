Box: Granite City 57, Belleville West 48
0 comments

Box: Granite City 57, Belleville West 48

  • 0
Subscribe today!
1234Final
Belleville West114122148
Granite City89162457
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West15-136-61420/511386/50
Granite City13-160-01601/571632/58
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)18704-55
Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)10311-14
Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)7021-23
Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)30101
Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)3003-45
J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)3101-11
D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)2002-40
Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)2002-20
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahkeis Tippitt (#12, 6-1, Sr.)17612-31
Rio Dujmovic (#33, 6-5, Sr.)12502-34
Keyon White (#4, 6-2, Sr.)10115-64
Christian Jones (#1, 6-4, So.)8204-52
Omarion Gooden (#3, 5-10, Fr.)5103-40
Lonnie Roberson (#24, 6-3, Sr.)3101-22
Jacorian Bullock (#5, 5-9, Jr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports