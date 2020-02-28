Box: Granite City 57, Belleville West 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|11
|4
|12
|21
|48
|Granite City
|8
|9
|16
|24
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|15-13
|6-6
|1420/51
|1386/50
|Granite City
|13-16
|0-0
|1601/57
|1632/58
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-5
|5
|Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|4
|Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|3
|Javieon Wallace (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|5
|J'luan Patterson (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|D.J. Newsome (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahkeis Tippitt (#12, 6-1, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-3
|1
|Rio Dujmovic (#33, 6-5, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|4
|Keyon White (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-6
|4
|Christian Jones (#1, 6-4, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|2
|Omarion Gooden (#3, 5-10, Fr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Lonnie Roberson (#24, 6-3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jacorian Bullock (#5, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2