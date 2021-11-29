Box: Greenfield, Illinois 59, Gillespie 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gillespie
|6
|11
|12
|7
|36
|Greenfield, Illinois
|10
|19
|16
|14
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gillespie
|0-1
|0-0
|36/36
|59/59
|Greenfield, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|59/59
|36/36
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|2
|Tristan Wargo
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|3
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|4
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|4
|Cadyn Oberkfell (#13)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Gavin Griffith (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Greenfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|D Pembrook
|15
|6
|0
|3-6
|3
|Stewart (#44)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|3
|D Stuart (#33)
|10
|2
|0
|6-11
|4
|B Pembrook (#12)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|0
|Costello (#32)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Albrecht (#30)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Goode (#15)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Vetter (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.