Box: Greenfield, Illinois 59, Gillespie 36
1234Final
Gillespie61112736
Greenfield, Illinois1019161459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie0-10-036/3659/59
Greenfield, Illinois1-00-059/5936/36
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)12222-42
Tristan Wargo7105-63
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)5201-14
Bryce Buhs (#11)5110-14
Cadyn Oberkfell (#13)3101-11
Gavin Griffith (#33)21002
Bryan Jubelt (#4)21002
Greenfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
D Pembrook15603-63
Stewart (#44)135103
D Stuart (#33)10206-114
B Pembrook (#12)8400-10
Costello (#32)5201-40
Albrecht (#30)4102-21
Goode (#15)2100-13
Vetter (#20)21004
