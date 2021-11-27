 Skip to main content
Box: Greenville 44, Nokomis 42
Box: Greenville 44, Nokomis 42

1234Final
Greenville10217644
Nokomis81313842
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville1-00-044/4442/42
Nokomis0-10-042/4244/44
GreenvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton McCullough (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)11221-43
Kaleb Gardner (#32, 6-0, G, So.)11312-21
Jack Schaufelberger (#34, 5-10, G, Sr.)9310-22
Nathan Grull (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)6202-23
Jaylon Betts (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)4004-51
Tyson Ackerman (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)30100
NokomisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)20433-42
Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)8302-23
Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)6104-53
Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)6202-22
Reece Lohman (#44, 6-2, C, So.)21002
