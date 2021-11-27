Box: Greenville 44, Nokomis 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|10
|21
|7
|6
|44
|Nokomis
|8
|13
|13
|8
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|1-0
|0-0
|44/44
|42/42
|Nokomis
|0-1
|0-0
|42/42
|44/44
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton McCullough (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-4
|3
|Kaleb Gardner (#32, 6-0, G, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jack Schaufelberger (#34, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|2
|Nathan Grull (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jaylon Betts (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-5
|1
|Tyson Ackerman (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nokomis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|20
|4
|3
|3-4
|2
|Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-5
|3
|Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Reece Lohman (#44, 6-2, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
