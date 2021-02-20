 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Greenville 52, Staunton 23
0 comments

Box: Greenville 52, Staunton 23

  • 0
1234Final
Greenville1712101352
Staunton665623
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville5-12-0277/46224/37
Staunton1-41-1173/29236/39
Greenville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Frank Goss (#44, Sr.)8211-21
Braden Buffington (#23, Fr.)6202-20
Cayden Silvester (#14, Jr.)5201-40
Jacob Futrell (#40, Sr.)4102-63
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports