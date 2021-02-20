Box: Greenville 52, Staunton 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|17
|12
|10
|13
|52
|Staunton
|6
|6
|5
|6
|23
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|5-1
|2-0
|277/46
|224/37
|Staunton
|1-4
|1-1
|173/29
|236/39
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Frank Goss (#44, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|1
|Braden Buffington (#23, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Cayden Silvester (#14, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Jacob Futrell (#40, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-6
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.