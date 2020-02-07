Box: Greenville 48, Staunton 44
1234Final
Staunton1310111044
Greenville151321848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton13-113-21038/43867/36
Greenville7-163-2982/411125/47
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)15414-41
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)111303
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)8211-23
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)7301-23
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)30101
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
