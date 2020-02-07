Box: Greenville 48, Staunton 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|13
|10
|11
|10
|44
|Greenville
|15
|13
|2
|18
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|13-11
|3-2
|1038/43
|867/36
|Greenville
|7-16
|3-2
|982/41
|1125/47
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|3
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.