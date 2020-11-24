Box: Hancock 56, Jefferson 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|11
|8
|13
|4
|36
|Hancock
|7
|7
|19
|23
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|0-1
|0-0
|36/36
|56/56
|Hancock
|1-0
|0-0
|56/56
|36/36
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hancock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adrian Evans (G, Sr.)
|24
|3
|6
|0
|1
|Marcus Jackson (F, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|2
|Mehki Stewart (G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-3
|3
|Ashaun Pickens (F, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wren McMahon (F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.