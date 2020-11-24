 Skip to main content
Box: Hancock 56, Jefferson 36
Box: Hancock 56, Jefferson 36

1234Final
Jefferson11813436
Hancock77192356
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson0-10-036/3656/56
Hancock1-00-056/5636/36
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HancockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adrian Evans (G, Sr.)243601
Marcus Jackson (F, Sr.)15512-22
Mehki Stewart (G, So.)10500-33
Ashaun Pickens (F, Fr.)51101
Wren McMahon (F, Fr.)21000
Sports