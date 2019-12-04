Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Windsor (Imperial)127141952
Hancock1530142079
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-10-0103/52119/60
Hancock2-00-0155/7887/44
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)187-131-21-21
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)112-42-61-35
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)903-100-11
Logan Chaney (#42, 6-4, Fwd, So.)60-22-202
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)51-31-304
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)21-10-102
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)10-20-11-25
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

