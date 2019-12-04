|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|12
|7
|14
|19
|52
|Hancock
|15
|30
|14
|20
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-1
|0-0
|103/52
|119/60
|Hancock
|2-0
|0-0
|155/78
|87/44
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|18
|7-13
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|11
|2-4
|2-6
|1-3
|5
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-10
|0-1
|1
|Logan Chaney (#42, 6-4, Fwd, So.)
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|4
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.