Box: Hardin Calhoun 36, Staunton 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hardin Calhoun
|6
|14
|2
|14
|36
|Staunton
|7
|12
|7
|4
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hardin Calhoun
|4-0
|0-0
|211/53
|122/30
|Staunton
|7-5
|1-1
|501/125
|414/104
|Hardin Calhoun
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Corey Nelson
|15
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Ben Eberlin
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|4
|Stone Zirkelbach
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|3
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|1
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4