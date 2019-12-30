Box: Hardin Calhoun 36, Staunton 30
1234Final
Hardin Calhoun61421436
Staunton7127430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hardin Calhoun4-00-0211/53122/30
Staunton7-51-1501/125414/104
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Corey Nelson156101
Ben Eberlin14602-34
Stone Zirkelbach7112-20
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)10402-33
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)10500-21
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)60202
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)30102
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)1001-24
