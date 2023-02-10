|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|13
|9
|16
|14
|52
|Marquette
|13
|11
|10
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|11-11
|2-2
|1220/55
|1143/52
|Marquette
|13-9
|2-2
|1148/52
|1159/53
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Travis Green (#2, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|0
|Donovan Howard (#33, 6-5, For, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|4
|Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Mike Nunley Jr (#11, 5-11, Gua, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|McKinley Williams (#21, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cam'ron Thomas (#14, 5'8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.