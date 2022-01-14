Box: Hazelwood Central 52, Webster Groves 32

|1
|Final
|Webster Groves
|4
|7
|13
|8
|32
|Hazelwood Central
|10
|14
|12
|16
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|11-3
|1-1
|989/71
|757/54
|Hazelwood Central
|4-6
|1-1
|549/39
|509/36
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tevin Gowins (5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Dylan Owens (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Howard (#33, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Javon Calmese (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Terion Lee (#13, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rashaun Atkins (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
