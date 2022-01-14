 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood Central 52, Webster Groves 32
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood Central 52, Webster Groves 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Webster Groves4713832
Hazelwood Central1014121652
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves11-31-1989/71757/54
Hazelwood Central4-61-1549/39509/36
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tevin Gowins (5-9, G, Sr.)102201
Dylan Owens (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)93101
Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)7301-24
Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)51100
Donovan Howard (#33, 6-4, F, Jr.)51101
Javon Calmese (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)5201-21
Terion Lee (#13, 6-6, F, Sr.)5012-20
Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)30101
Rashaun Atkins (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)30101
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News