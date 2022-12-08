Box: Hazelwood Central 66, North Kansas City 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|13
|13
|12
|21
|7
|66
|North Kansas City
|13
|13
|24
|11
|2
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|3-1
|0-0
|216/54
|211/53
|North Kansas City
|0-1
|0-0
|63/16
|66/16
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Travis Green (#2, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-6
|2
|Donovan Howard (#33, 6-5, For, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-6
|3
|Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-3
|1
|Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|A'Shaad Turner (#10, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Mike Nunley Jr (#11, 5-11, Gua, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|McKinley Williams (#21, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.