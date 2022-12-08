 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hazelwood Central 66, North Kansas City 63

  • 0
12345Final
Hazelwood Central13131221766
North Kansas City13132411263

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central3-10-0216/54211/53
North Kansas City0-10-063/1666/16
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Travis Green (#2, 6-1, Gua, Jr.)189000
Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, Gua, Sr.)12215-62
Donovan Howard (#33, 6-5, For, Sr.)10311-63
Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-3, Gua, Sr.)9023-31
Dominique Fulton (#1, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)9401-22
A'Shaad Turner (#10, 6-0, Gua, Jr.)42004
Mike Nunley Jr (#11, 5-11, Gua, So.)21001
McKinley Williams (#21, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)2100-24
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
