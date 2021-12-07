Box: Hazelwood East 45, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 35

|Final
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|35
|Hazelwood East
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|2-3
|0-0
|235/47
|240/48
|Hazelwood East
|3-2
|0-0
|207/41
|230/46
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elias Silas (#2, 5-9, G)
|13
|3-8
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Tristin Ivy (#11, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-9
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Derreck Beal (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-5
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Quenton Parker (#4, 6-3, G)
|4
|2-6
|0-8
|0
|1
|Brian Wafford (#25, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jaxon Lay (6-2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
