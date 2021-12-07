 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood East 45, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 35
Box: Hazelwood East 45, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 35

Final
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley35
Hazelwood East45
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley2-30-0235/47240/48
Hazelwood East3-20-0207/41230/46
STEAM Academy at MS-BerkeleyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elias Silas (#2, 5-9, G)133-82-41-23
Tristin Ivy (#11, 6-4, F, Sr.)83-90-12-22
Derreck Beal (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)71-51-12-21
Quenton Parker (#4, 6-3, G)42-60-801
Brian Wafford (#25, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-3002
Jaxon Lay (6-2, F, Sr.)10-401-22
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
