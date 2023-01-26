Box: Hazelwood East 63, Riverview Gardens 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|12
|18
|10
|11
|51
|Hazelwood East
|11
|16
|17
|19
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|5-14
|0-2
|919/48
|1114/59
|Hazelwood East
|11-8
|3-0
|1105/58
|975/51
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Vance (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|23
|2-2
|4-5
|7-7
|3
|Malcolm Wisham (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2-2
|0
|2
|Kristopher Heard (#1, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|3
|0-3
|4-5
|0
|Bryson Huntspon (#35, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Aarron Brown (#2, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-4
|1-1
|2
|Jacobey Windom (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Brylan Huntspon (#5, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3