Box: Hazelwood East 63, Riverview Gardens 51

1234Final
Riverview Gardens1218101151
Hazelwood East1116171963
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens5-140-2919/481114/59
Hazelwood East11-83-01105/58975/51

Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaylen Vance (#11, 5-7, G, So.)232-24-57-73
Malcolm Wisham (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)1022-202
Kristopher Heard (#1, 5-11, G, So.)1030-34-50
Bryson Huntspon (#35, 6-4, F, Sr.)105-50-102
Aarron Brown (#2, 6-0, G, Fr.)31-20-41-12
Jacobey Windom (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-300
Brylan Huntspon (#5, 6-2, F, So.)21-1000
Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)21003
