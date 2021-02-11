Box: Hazelwood East 67, Ritenour 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|14
|19
|16
|18
|67
|Ritenour
|8
|10
|17
|17
|52
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|4-5
|2-1
|467/52
|464/52
|Ritenour
|0-2
|0-2
|97/11
|146/16
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Johnny Mayberry (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-6
|0
|Dorien Mack (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|0
|Grayson Rogers (#1, 6-2, So.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-1
|0
|Tre'von Moore (#2, 5-11, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Rozzell Warren (#24, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.