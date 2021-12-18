 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood West 45, Fort Zumwalt East 43
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood West 45, Fort Zumwalt East 43

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East615121043
Hazelwood West17691345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-60-0313/45366/52
Hazelwood West3-50-0377/54475/68
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darruys Carpenter (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)143-71-35-63
Wilson Decker (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)112-71-64-62
A Webster (#35)83-50-42-31
J Moore (#45)62-302-23
Dylan Cannon (#34, 5-9, G, Sr.)60-12-503
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News