 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood West 59, Jennings 56
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood West 59, Jennings 56

  • 0
1234Final
Jennings152211856
Hazelwood West716132359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings3-51-1475/59502/63
Hazelwood West2-51-2297/37356/44
Jennings
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lester Sykes III (#24, Sr.)156-121-102
D. Patton-Maxwell (#10)147-130-102
Rashaun Riney (#34, Sr.)125-110-12-24
W. Decker (#12)103-61-11-20
D. Carpenter (#2)61-21-11-12
Daezion Young (Jr.)21-3004
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports