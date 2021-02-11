Box: Hazelwood West 59, Jennings 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|15
|22
|11
|8
|56
|Hazelwood West
|7
|16
|13
|23
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|3-5
|1-1
|475/59
|502/63
|Hazelwood West
|2-5
|1-2
|297/37
|356/44
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lester Sykes III (#24, Sr.)
|15
|6-12
|1-1
|0
|2
|D. Patton-Maxwell (#10)
|14
|7-13
|0-1
|0
|2
|Rashaun Riney (#34, Sr.)
|12
|5-11
|0-1
|2-2
|4
|W. Decker (#12)
|10
|3-6
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|D. Carpenter (#2)
|6
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|Daezion Young (Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.