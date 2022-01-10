Box: Hazelwood West 65, Lutheran St. Charles 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|14
|14
|19
|18
|65
|Lutheran St. Charles
|8
|10
|15
|24
|57
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|6-6
|0-0
|569/47
|660/55
|Lutheran St. Charles
|7-5
|1-0
|743/62
|658/55
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Connor (#21, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|2
|0-6
|3
|Frank May (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|3
|Micah Hoehner (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Josh Osborne (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Ethan Woodard (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.