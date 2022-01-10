 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hazelwood West 65, Lutheran St. Charles 57
Box: Hazelwood West 65, Lutheran St. Charles 57

1234Final
Hazelwood West1414191865
Lutheran St. Charles810152457
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West6-60-0569/47660/55
Lutheran St. Charles7-51-0743/62658/55
Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Connor (#21, 6-5, G, Jr.)20720-63
Frank May (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)14231-23
Micah Hoehner (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)93103
Josh Osborne (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)9303-42
Ethan Woodard (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)51100
