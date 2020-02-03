Box: Hazelwood West 45, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 40
Box: Hazelwood West 45, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 40

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade12715640
Hazelwood West112151745
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade12-70-0966/51926/49
Hazelwood West8-83-0933/49936/49
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darius Cooper (#5, 6-1, F, Sr.)156-903-41
J. Gordon (#1)91-31-44-40
Rashaun Riney (#34, 6-3, F, Jr.)93-81-202
Arlandus Keyes (#2, 6-0, G, So.)84-40-701
Lester Sykes III (#24, 5-11, PG, Jr.)41-402-24
