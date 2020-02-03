Box: Hazelwood West 45, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|12
|7
|15
|6
|40
|Hazelwood West
|11
|2
|15
|17
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|12-7
|0-0
|966/51
|926/49
|Hazelwood West
|8-8
|3-0
|933/49
|936/49
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darius Cooper (#5, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|0
|3-4
|1
|J. Gordon (#1)
|9
|1-3
|1-4
|4-4
|0
|Rashaun Riney (#34, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-2
|0
|2
|Arlandus Keyes (#2, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|4-4
|0-7
|0
|1
|Lester Sykes III (#24, 5-11, PG, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|4