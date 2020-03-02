Box: Hazelwood West 62, McCluer North 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|12
|13
|18
|19
|62
|McCluer North
|5
|19
|16
|18
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|13-12
|4-2
|1477/59
|1456/58
|McCluer North
|13-13
|5-3
|1481/59
|1432/57
|Hazelwood West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rashaun Riney (#34, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|15
|6-10
|0-1
|3-3
|3
|Arlandus Keyes (#2, 6-0, G, So.)
|13
|6-11
|0-5
|1-1
|2
|J. Gordon (#1)
|12
|3-6
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|Darius Cooper (#5, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-4
|4
|Lester Sykes III (#24, 5-11, PG, Jr.)
|8
|3-8
|0
|2-4
|1
|Daezion Young (5-6, PG, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.