Box: Hazelwood West 62, McCluer North 58
1234Final
Hazelwood West1213181962
McCluer North519161858
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West13-124-21477/591456/58
McCluer North13-135-31481/591432/57
Hazelwood WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rashaun Riney (#34, 6-3, F, Jr.)156-100-13-33
Arlandus Keyes (#2, 6-0, G, So.)136-110-51-12
J. Gordon (#1)123-61-23-52
Darius Cooper (#5, 6-1, F, Sr.)125-802-44
Lester Sykes III (#24, 5-11, PG, Jr.)83-802-41
Daezion Young (5-6, PG, So.)21-2000
Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
