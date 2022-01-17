Box: Herculaneum 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Herculaneum
|11
|17
|3
|12
|11
|54
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|13
|15
|6
|5
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|7-6
|0-1
|712/55
|686/53
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-9
|0-1
|589/45
|670/52
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)
|16
|4-9
|1-1
|5-6
|1
|Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)
|15
|6-10
|0
|3-5
|2
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)
|14
|2-5
|2-3
|4-4
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0-1
|5
|Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
