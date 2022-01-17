 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 48
12345Final
Herculaneum11173121154
Northwest Cedar Hill913156548
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum7-60-1712/55686/53
Northwest Cedar Hill5-90-1589/45670/52
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)164-91-15-61
Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)156-1003-52
Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)142-52-34-41
Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)602-302
Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)21-500-15
Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)10-401-43
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
