Box: Herculaneum 55, Blue Knights 41
1234Final
Blue Knights47161441
Herculaneum1014151655
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights1-80-0442/49600/67
Herculaneum2-90-2530/59635/71
Blue KnightsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonathan Chambers (Sr.)154-92-51-20
Ashton Childress (#21)125-1202-33
Cameron Mejean (#4, Jr.)600-16-60
Brandon Bryant (#30)30-11-200
Job Bond (#14)21-1000
Weston Duncan (#42)21-2002
Sam Schark (#40)10-30-11-21
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports