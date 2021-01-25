Box: Herculaneum 55, Blue Knights 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|4
|7
|16
|14
|41
|Herculaneum
|10
|14
|15
|16
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|1-8
|0-0
|442/49
|600/67
|Herculaneum
|2-9
|0-2
|530/59
|635/71
|Blue Knights
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jonathan Chambers (Sr.)
|15
|4-9
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Ashton Childress (#21)
|12
|5-12
|0
|2-3
|3
|Cameron Mejean (#4, Jr.)
|6
|0
|0-1
|6-6
|0
|Brandon Bryant (#30)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Job Bond (#14)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Weston Duncan (#42)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Schark (#40)
|1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1