Box: Herculaneum 60, Grandview 41
1234Final
Herculaneum1714151460
Grandview10781641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-131-2821/48970/57
Grandview2-160-4864/511068/63
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)175-907-74
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)102-72-70-12
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)81-12-503
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)82-51-11-12
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)52-601-11
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)51-11-301
Gage Meyers (#20, 5-6, So.)21-10-10-10
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-1001
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-1000
Jackson Dearing (#12, 6-1, G, So.)1001-20
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)185-1008-114
John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)111-23-90-12
Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)51-21-201
Eric O'Brien (#11, G, Jr.)51-40-13-50
Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)21-20-60-15
