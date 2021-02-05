Box: Herculaneum 60, Grandview 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|17
|14
|15
|14
|60
|Grandview
|10
|7
|8
|16
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-13
|1-2
|821/48
|970/57
|Grandview
|2-16
|0-4
|864/51
|1068/63
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|17
|5-9
|0
|7-7
|4
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-7
|2-7
|0-1
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|8
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|8
|2-5
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-1
|1
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|Gage Meyers (#20, 5-6, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Dearing (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0