Box: Herculaneum 61, De Soto 45
1234Final
Herculaneum000061
De Soto000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-40-0453/57439/55
De Soto1-100-0408/51724/90
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)186-1106-73
Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)113-805-81
Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)115-50-21-21
Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)84-10001
Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)501-42-41
DJ Johnson (#20, Sr.)42-300-21
Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)21-10-102
Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)20-202-24
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
