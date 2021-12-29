Box: Herculaneum 61, De Soto 45

|1
|Herculaneum
|61
|De Soto
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-4
|0-0
|453/57
|439/55
|De Soto
|1-10
|0-0
|408/51
|724/90
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)
|18
|6-11
|0
|6-7
|3
|Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)
|11
|3-8
|0
|5-8
|1
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)
|11
|5-5
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)
|8
|4-10
|0
|0
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-4
|2-4
|1
|DJ Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
