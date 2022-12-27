Box: Herculaneum 62, Perryville 58

|Final
|Herculaneum
|62
|Perryville
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|7-2
|0-0
|530/59
|453/50
|Perryville
|1-9
|0-2
|499/55
|653/73
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|19
|4-12
|2-8
|5-8
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|16
|1-2
|4-7
|2-4
|1
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|12
|2-7
|1-4
|5-5
|1
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|9
|4-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-4
|3-4
|2
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.