Box: Herculaneum 62, Perryville 58

  • 0
Final
Herculaneum62
Perryville58
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum7-20-0530/59453/50
Perryville1-90-2499/55653/73

HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)194-122-85-82
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)161-24-72-41
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)122-71-45-51
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)94-601-21
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)30-10-43-42
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)21-100-23
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)10-10-41-20
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
