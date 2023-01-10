Box: Herculaneum 64, St. Louis Patriots 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|1-9
|0-0
|383/38
|612/61
|Herculaneum
|8-4
|0-0
|707/71
|620/62
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|25
|8-11
|1-3
|6-6
|4
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|14
|3-4
|2-5
|2-4
|4
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|3-10
|0-2
|4-6
|1
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0