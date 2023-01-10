 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 64, St. Louis Patriots 44

1234Final
St. Louis Patriots000044
Herculaneum000064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots1-90-0383/38612/61
Herculaneum8-40-0707/71620/62

St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)258-111-36-64
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)143-42-52-44
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)103-100-24-61
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)84-70-101
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)51-41-10-12
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)21-100-20
