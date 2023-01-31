Box: Herculaneum 66, Bourbon 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bourbon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bourbon
|7-2
|0-0
|499/55
|462/51
|Herculaneum
|12-7
|1-1
|1115/124
|989/110
People are also reading…
|Bourbon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|17
|7-9
|0
|3-3
|2
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-6
|0
|Tanner Duncan (#2, Fr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-3
|3-7
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|3
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
|2
|Nate Wright (#12, 5-7, PG, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0