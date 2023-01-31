 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 66, Bourbon 42

1234Final
Bourbon000042
Herculaneum000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bourbon7-20-0499/55462/51
Herculaneum12-71-11115/124989/110

Bourbon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)177-903-32
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)125-1002-60
Tanner Duncan (#2, Fr.)93-41-300
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)84-5002
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)72-30-33-73
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)42-20-100
Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)42-3001
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)31-50-31-22
Nate Wright (#12, 5-7, PG, So.)21-10-100
