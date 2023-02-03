|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|8-15
|0-3
|1082/47
|1274/55
|Herculaneum
|13-7
|2-1
|1182/51
|1031/45
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tanner Duncan (#2, Fr.)
|14
|2-5
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-3
|3-4
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0-4
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Max Hoaglin (#33, PF, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|1