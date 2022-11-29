Box: Herculaneum 71, St. Louis Patriots 46

|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|46
|Herculaneum
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|0-3
|0-0
|123/41
|196/65
|Herculaneum
|2-0
|0-0
|135/45
|84/28
People are also reading…
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-2
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|1
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Goodwin (#31, 5-11, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0