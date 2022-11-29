 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 71, St. Louis Patriots 46

  • 0
Final
St. Louis Patriots46
Herculaneum71
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots0-30-0123/41196/65
Herculaneum2-00-0135/4584/28

St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)221002-22
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)102200
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)10122-21
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)84001
Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)72102
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)42004
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)42000
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)42000
Jackson Goodwin (#31, 5-11, SG, Jr.)21000
