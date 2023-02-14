|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Bismarck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|15-8
|3-2
|1366/59
|1208/53
|Bismarck
|0-3
|0-0
|149/6
|199/9
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|20
|5-10
|3-7
|1-3
|3
|Tanner Duncan (#2, Fr.)
|11
|1-2
|2-6
|3-3
|0
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-2
|0
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-5
|2-2
|1
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-2
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.