Box: Herculaneum 78, Hancock 40

1234Final
Herculaneum000078
Hancock000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum9-71-1902/56835/52
Hancock1-160-5621/391096/68

HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)198-131-101
Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)188-902-21
Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)83-402-21
Ayden Hodges (#24, So.)72-41-102
Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)61-21-51-22
Jacob Moreland (#52, So.)52-501-62
Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)52-30-21-32
Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)40-31-11-22
Jackson Goodwin (#31)40-11-21-20
Devin Black (#30)21-3000
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
