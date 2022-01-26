Box: Herculaneum 78, Hancock 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Hancock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|9-7
|1-1
|902/56
|835/52
|Hancock
|1-16
|0-5
|621/39
|1096/68
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)
|19
|8-13
|1-1
|0
|1
|Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)
|18
|8-9
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ayden Hodges (#24, So.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-5
|1-2
|2
|Jacob Moreland (#52, So.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-6
|2
|Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Jackson Goodwin (#31)
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Devin Black (#30)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
