Box: Herculaneum 79, Bismarck 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bismarck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-3
|0-0
|64/21
|254/85
|Herculaneum
|10-14
|0-5
|1306/435
|1301/434
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)
|18
|8-9
|0-5
|2-2
|1
|Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|0
|3-3
|0
|Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|0
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|1
|Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Jackson (#25, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Thomas Weathers (#24)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Dallin Fuller (#44, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Dylan Black (#42)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Huson (#33, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Damien Seay (#13, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Doug Moloney (#45, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-3
|2