Box: Herculaneum 79, Bismarck 15
1234Final
Bismarck000015
Herculaneum000079
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bismarck0-30-064/21254/85
Herculaneum10-140-51306/4351301/434
Bismarck
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)188-90-52-21
Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)177-903-30
Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)90-13-700
Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)63-5001
Dylan Jarvis (#23)602-501
Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)63-3001
Austin Jackson (#25, 5-10, G, Jr.)301-201
Thomas Weathers (#24)301-101
Dallin Fuller (#44, So.)21-2000
Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)21-1001
Dylan Black (#42)21-2001
Austin Huson (#33, Sr.)21-10-200
Damien Seay (#13, Sr.)21-40-201
Doug Moloney (#45, Jr.)10-101-32
