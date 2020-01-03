Box: Herculaneum 64, St. Paul Lutheran 29
Box: Herculaneum 64, St. Paul Lutheran 29

  0
1234Final
Herculaneum000064
St. Paul Lutheran000029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-60-0537/54558/56
St. Paul Lutheran1-30-0173/17260/26
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)214-74-91-11
Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)111-23-600
Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)84-40-10-12
Dylan Black (#42)62-302-21
Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)42-40-100
Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)301-100
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-2, So.)301-300
Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)21-20-10-11
Doug Moloney (#45, Jr.)2002-20
Caleb Garrett (#53, Sr.)21-5000
Austin Jackson (#25, 5-10, G, Jr.)100-11-20
Thomas Weathers (#24)100-21-31
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
