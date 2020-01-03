Box: Herculaneum 64, St. Paul Lutheran 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-6
|0-0
|537/54
|558/56
|St. Paul Lutheran
|1-3
|0-0
|173/17
|260/26
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)
|21
|4-7
|4-9
|1-1
|1
|Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|0
|Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Dylan Black (#42)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-2, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Doug Moloney (#45, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Caleb Garrett (#53, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Jackson (#25, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Thomas Weathers (#24)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.