Box: Hermann 48, Sullivan 32

  • 0
Final
Hermann48
Sullivan32
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann18-32-01380/66982/47
Sullivan11-80-1845/40827/39

HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)143-808-90
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)134-111-22-20
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)90-13-900
Nolan Brune (#2, 5-11, Jr.)903-50-10
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)200-12-20
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)10-10-11-20
SullivanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Summers (#25, 6-6, F, Sr.)136-801-35
Gabe Dace (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)602-604
Gavin Dace (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)42-1100-23
Aiden Kirk (6-1, G, Sr.)30-11-400
Drake Gawer (#12, 6-6, F, So.)301-503
Chris Glaser (#5, 5-11, G, So.)301-602
