Box: Hermann 48, Sullivan 32

|Final
|Hermann
|48
|Sullivan
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|18-3
|2-0
|1380/66
|982/47
|Sullivan
|11-8
|0-1
|845/40
|827/39
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)
|14
|3-8
|0
|8-9
|0
|Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)
|13
|4-11
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-9
|0
|0
|Nolan Brune (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Sullivan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Summers (#25, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0
|1-3
|5
|Gabe Dace (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-6
|0
|4
|Gavin Dace (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-11
|0
|0-2
|3
|Aiden Kirk (6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Drake Gawer (#12, 6-6, F, So.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|3
|Chris Glaser (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|2