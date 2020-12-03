 Skip to main content
Box: Hermann 51, Bowling Green 46
Box: Hermann 51, Bowling Green 46

1234Final
Bowling Green79141646
Hermann1018111251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bowling Green0-30-0117/39161/54
Hermann1-10-098/33112/37
Bowling GreenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Michael Starks (#1, Sr.)16702-35
Owen Niemeyer (#10)7210-14
Charlie Bowen (#33, Jr.)6300-14
Gunner Bryant (#22)4200-25
Dylan Dalton (#24)42004
Kaden Chandler (#35)42003
Brayden Heidecker (#12)4200-14
Marcus Starks (#23)1001-25
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)144-606-103
Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)113-60-25-134
Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)91-21-24-82
Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)51-71-101
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)50-21-32-21
Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)500-25-84
Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)10-101-21
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)100-21-21
Tags

