Box: Hermann 51, Bowling Green 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bowling Green
|7
|9
|14
|16
|46
|Hermann
|10
|18
|11
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bowling Green
|0-3
|0-0
|117/39
|161/54
|Hermann
|1-1
|0-0
|98/33
|112/37
|Bowling Green
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Michael Starks (#1, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|5
|Owen Niemeyer (#10)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|4
|Charlie Bowen (#33, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Gunner Bryant (#22)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Dylan Dalton (#24)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Kaden Chandler (#35)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Brayden Heidecker (#12)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Marcus Starks (#23)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|0
|6-10
|3
|Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)
|11
|3-6
|0-2
|5-13
|4
|Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|4-8
|2
|Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-1
|0
|1
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)
|5
|0-2
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|0
|0-2
|5-8
|4
|Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-2
|1
