Box: Hermann 52, Wright City 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Wright City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|2-2
|0-0
|201/50
|185/46
|Wright City
|0-1
|0-0
|21/5
|52/13
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)
|13
|5-6
|0
|3-4
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)
|11
|1-3
|3-7
|0
|0
|Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)
|7
|1-2
|0-1
|5-6
|0
|Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)
|6
|1-2
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|JJ Mundwiller (#13, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
