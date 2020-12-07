 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hermann 52, Wright City 21
0 comments

Box: Hermann 52, Wright City 21

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Hermann000052
Wright City000021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann2-20-0201/50185/46
Wright City0-10-021/552/13
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)135-603-40
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)111-33-700
Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)71-20-15-60
Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-6, Jr.)63-3000
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)61-21-41-20
Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)52-40-21-30
Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)21-2000
JJ Mundwiller (#13, 5-8, Jr.)21-1000
Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports