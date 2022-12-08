Box: Hermann 54, California 39

|Final
|California
|39
|Hermann
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|California
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|54/54
|Hermann
|5-1
|0-0
|384/384
|289/289
|California
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)
|23
|9-13
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)
|14
|7-10
|0
|0-1
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)
|7
|0-1
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Coulter Schwartze (#42, 6-3, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0