Box: Hermann 54, California 39

Final
California39
Hermann54
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
California0-10-039/3954/54
Hermann5-10-0384/384289/289

California
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)239-131-12-40
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)147-1000-10
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)70-12-41-20
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)42-30-100
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)42-40-100
Coulter Schwartze (#42, 6-3, So.)21-2000
