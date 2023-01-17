 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hermann 66, Capital City 57

1234Final
Hermann000066
Capital City000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann13-30-01073/67784/49
Capital City1-20-0177/11195/12

HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)238-1407-90
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)155-81-32-30
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)152-23-42-20
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)81-12-20-10
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)31-101-20
Nolan Brune (#2, 5-11, Jr.)21-1000
Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.
