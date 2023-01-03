Box: Hermann 67, Washington 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|4-5
|0-2
|477/53
|520/58
|Hermann
|9-1
|0-0
|673/75
|470/52
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)
|19
|8-14
|0-1
|3-9
|0
|Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)
|19
|5-7
|0
|9-12
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)
|16
|2-5
|4-6
|0
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|Nolan Brune (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0