Box: Hermann 67, Washington 54

1234Final
Washington000054
Hermann000067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington4-50-2477/53520/58
Hermann9-10-0673/75470/52

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)198-140-13-90
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)195-709-120
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)162-54-600
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)81-22-500
Nolan Brune (#2, 5-11, Jr.)301-200
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)21-1000
