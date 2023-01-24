 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hermann 76, Wright City 30

1234Final
Wright City993930
Hermann192921776
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City2-130-3578/39927/62
Hermann15-31-01214/81845/56

Wright CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Jones (#5, Sr.)9401-20
Ricardo Uribe (Sr.)60201
Draiden Edwards (#44, Jr.)42001
Carle'on Jones (#3, Jr.)42003
Duan McRoberts (#32, So.)42001
Jerry Stanford (#15, Jr.)2002-43
Trey Brakensiek (#20, Sr.)1001-21
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)281008-90
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)241102-30
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)81202
John Hiatt (#11, 5-10, So.)51100
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)42001
Easton Stiers (#3, 5-7, So.)30101
Daeden Hopkins (#25, 6-6, So.)21001
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)2002-22
