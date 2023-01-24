Box: Hermann 76, Wright City 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|9
|9
|3
|9
|30
|Hermann
|19
|29
|21
|7
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|2-13
|0-3
|578/39
|927/62
|Hermann
|15-3
|1-0
|1214/81
|845/56
People are also reading…
|Wright City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Jones (#5, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ricardo Uribe (Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Draiden Edwards (#44, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Carle'on Jones (#3, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Duan McRoberts (#32, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jerry Stanford (#15, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
|Trey Brakensiek (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)
|28
|10
|0
|8-9
|0
|Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)
|24
|11
|0
|2-3
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|John Hiatt (#11, 5-10, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Easton Stiers (#3, 5-7, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Daeden Hopkins (#25, 6-6, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2