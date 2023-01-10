Box: Hermann 83, New Bloomfield 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Bloomfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|83
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Bloomfield
|0-1
|0-0
|17/17
|83/83
|Hermann
|11-1
|0-0
|826/826
|546/546
|New Bloomfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)
|19
|9-14
|0
|1-5
|0
|John Hiatt (#11, 5-10, So.)
|15
|5-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-5
|0
|0
|Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)
|12
|6-9
|0
|0
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|Coulter Schwartze (#42, 6-3, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Daeden Hopkins (#25, 6-6, So.)
|4
|0-1
|0
|4-4
|0
|Easton Stiers (#3, 5-7, So.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0