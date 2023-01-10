 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hermann 83, New Bloomfield 17

  • 0
1234Final
New Bloomfield000017
Hermann000083
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Bloomfield0-10-017/1783/83
Hermann11-10-0826/826546/546

New Bloomfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#23, 6-3, Sr.)199-1401-50
John Hiatt (#11, 5-10, So.)155-51-22-20
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-8, Sr.)141-14-500
Conner Coffey (6-0, Sr.)126-9000
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-8, Sr.)81-22-20-20
Coulter Schwartze (#42, 6-3, So.)63-4000
Daeden Hopkins (#25, 6-6, So.)40-104-40
Easton Stiers (#3, 5-7, So.)301-500
Braeden Englert (#22, 6-4, Sr.)21-10-100
