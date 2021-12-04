Box: Herrin 47, Breese Central 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|5
|6
|11
|11
|33
|Herrin
|9
|4
|18
|16
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|5-1
|1-0
|244/41
|237/40
|Herrin
|1-0
|0-0
|47/8
|33/6
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)
|17
|6-12
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-2
|1-2
|4
|Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Herrin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lukens (#21)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|2
|Williams (#13)
|12
|3
|2
|0-1
|2
|Harrison (#22)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Huntley (#25)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Mayer (#33)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Chrostoshi (#2)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
