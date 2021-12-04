 Skip to main content
Box: Herrin 47, Breese Central 33
1234Final
Breese Central56111133
Herrin94181647
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central5-11-0244/41237/40
Herrin1-00-047/833/6
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)176-121-22-22
Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)52-60-21-24
Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)42-30-402
Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)42-600-21
Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)21-10-202
Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)10-10-21-20
HerrinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lukens (#21)14231-22
Williams (#13)12320-12
Harrison (#22)105000
Huntley (#25)42003
Mayer (#33)4102-22
Chrostoshi (#2)3010-21
