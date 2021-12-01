Box: Hickman 76, Holt 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|8
|24
|16
|13
|61
|Hickman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|0-2
|0-0
|113/56
|141/70
|Hickman
|1-1
|0-0
|142/71
|134/67
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|25
|6
|3
|4-6
|2
|Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|0
|Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|4
|Mitchell Lowry (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Will Kerner (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kier Cooley (#25, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-3
|2
|Cory Chostner (#20, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Jordan Richardson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Langston Stroupe (#11, 6-2, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Rodney McNeil (#24, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Henry Wilson (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Isaiah Bonaparte (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|James Townsend (#21, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Calvert (#2, 6-3, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
