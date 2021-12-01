 Skip to main content
Box: Hickman 76, Holt 61
Box: Hickman 76, Holt 61

1234Final
Holt824161361
Hickman000076
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt0-20-0113/56141/70
Hickman1-10-0142/71134/67
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)25634-62
Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)15414-40
Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)13503-44
Mitchell Lowry (#11, 6-0, G, So.)30100
Will Kerner (#3, 5-11, G, So.)30100
Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)2100-10
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kier Cooley (#25, 6-5, G, Jr.)19803-32
Cory Chostner (#20, 6-0, G, Jr.)162401
Jordan Richardson (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)102203
Langston Stroupe (#11, 6-2, G, So.)93103
Rodney McNeil (#24, 6-1, G, So.)9401-20
Henry Wilson (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)42003
Isaiah Bonaparte (#3, 5-10, G, So.)42005
James Townsend (#21, 6-1, G, So.)30100
Adam Calvert (#2, 6-3, G, So.)21002
