Box: Highland 51, Jerseyville 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|9
|15
|16
|11
|51
|Jerseyville
|6
|13
|7
|24
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|8-10
|3-2
|823/46
|930/52
|Jerseyville
|6-8
|1-2
|682/38
|632/35
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|7-8
|0
|2-3
|4
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|15
|4-6
|2-5
|1-2
|1
|Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-4
|0
|1
|Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|4
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Vogel (#34, 6-0, G)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
