 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Highland 51, Jerseyville 50
0 comments

Box: Highland 51, Jerseyville 50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Highland915161151
Jerseyville61372450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland8-103-2823/46930/52
Jerseyville6-81-2682/38632/35
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)167-802-34
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)154-62-51-21
Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)84-70-401
Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)30-31-104
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-50-202
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-30-303
Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)21-1000
Francis Vogel (#34, 6-0, G)21-20-101
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News