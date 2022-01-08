Box: Highland 53, Wesclin 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|9
|13
|11
|2
|35
|Highland
|10
|21
|10
|12
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|7-10
|4-0
|785/46
|818/48
|Highland
|7-9
|2-2
|728/43
|828/49
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Fridley (#4, Jr.)
|18
|6-11
|1-6
|3-3
|1
|Luke Tasker (#5)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|1
|Seth Macke (#55, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-8
|0
|Brandon Oelrich (#10, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Trey Marks (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jake Ottensmeier (#11, So.)
|18
|3-7
|3-7
|3-4
|1
|Cade Altadonna (#22, Jr.)
|17
|4-7
|3-7
|0
|3
|Grant Fleming (#30, Fr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Logan Powers (#10, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Colton Watkins (#21, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|1
|Joe Jansen (#40, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2
