Box: Highland 53, Wesclin 35
1234Final
Wesclin91311235
Highland1021101253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin7-104-0785/46818/48
Highland7-92-2728/43828/49
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Fridley (#4, Jr.)186-111-63-31
Luke Tasker (#5)602-501
Seth Macke (#55, So.)41-10-12-80
Brandon Oelrich (#10, Jr.)40-11-31-22
Trey Marks (#11, Sr.)30-11-502
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jake Ottensmeier (#11, So.)183-73-73-41
Cade Altadonna (#22, Jr.)174-73-703
Grant Fleming (#30, Fr.)93-51-100
Logan Powers (#10, Jr.)51-11-201
Colton Watkins (#21, Sr.)301-401
Joe Jansen (#40, Jr.)10-201-22
