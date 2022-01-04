Box: Hillsboro 43, Northwest Cedar Hill 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|7
|13
|9
|31
|Hillsboro
|13
|13
|7
|10
|43
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-7
|0-1
|425/42
|507/51
|Hillsboro
|8-4
|1-1
|751/75
|602/60
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|13
|4-9
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|12
|1-4
|2-4
|4-5
|2
|Luka Pool (So.)
|11
|2-3
|2-6
|1-1
|1
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|4
|0
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Payton Brown (So.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|4
