Box: Hillsboro 43, Northwest Cedar Hill 31
Box: Hillsboro 43, Northwest Cedar Hill 31

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill2713931
Hillsboro131371043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill3-70-1425/42507/51
Hillsboro8-41-1751/75602/60
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (Jr.)134-91-12-33
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)121-42-44-52
Luka Pool (So.)112-32-61-11
Josh Allison (Jr.)401-11-20
Payton Brown (So.)31-501-24
